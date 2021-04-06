Aviva plc (LON:AV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14

Aviva plc (LON:AV) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 409.10 ($5.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 220.80 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 413.30 ($5.40). The company has a market capitalization of £16.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 383.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 323.83.

Get Aviva alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 390.78 ($5.11).

In other news, insider Jim McConville bought 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £50,034.65 ($65,370.59). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,318 shares of company stock worth $9,560,375.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.