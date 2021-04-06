AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.51% from the company’s previous close.

AOCIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of AOCIF remained flat at $$22.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

