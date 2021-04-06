AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,298,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,352,335 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AT&T were worth $123,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,567,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

T stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,535,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

