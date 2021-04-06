Atlas Copco’s (ATLKY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DNB Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of ATLKY traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.58. 58,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,073. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. Research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

