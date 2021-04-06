Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Analysts at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

NYSE MCD opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.18 and a 200-day moving average of $215.92. The company has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

