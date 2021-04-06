ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Get ASML alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASML. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $12.49 on Tuesday, hitting $628.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML has a 1 year low of $271.00 and a 1 year high of $653.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $573.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.68. The company has a market capitalization of $263.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.