ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASMIY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $312.10 on Thursday. ASM International has a 52-week low of $97.43 and a 52-week high of $312.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.91.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

