Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 333,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.00% of Rezolute as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth about $14,533,000.

Rezolute stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. Rezolute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13).

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

