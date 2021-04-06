Armistice Capital LLC Invests $955,000 in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRGA. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,315,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,676,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,918,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,354,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Surgalign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

In other news, Director Mark Stolper acquired 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,214.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Scott Durall acquired 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 460,884 shares in the company, valued at $691,326. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $245.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.21.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

