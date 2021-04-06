Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after buying an additional 391,831 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMTI stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $78.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Applied Molecular Transport Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

