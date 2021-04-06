Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.12.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $143.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $44.64 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

