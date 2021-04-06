Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.4% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

