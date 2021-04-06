AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth $857,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 188,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANGO stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $894.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

