Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives $76.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $3,501,169.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,359,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,472,462.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,318 shares of company stock valued at $16,734,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,229,000 after acquiring an additional 88,451 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 65,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,332. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

