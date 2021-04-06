Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ADC Therapeutics (ADCT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT):

3/29/2021 – ADC Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – ADC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – ADC Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

3/23/2021 – ADC Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – ADC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.46. ADC Therapeutics SA has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $925,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after buying an additional 502,171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 368.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 64,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

