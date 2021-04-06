Analysts Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) PT at $23.33

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -264.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

