Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $13.75

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 4,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.58. 64,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,915,045. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

