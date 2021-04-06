Analysts Set Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OZON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $10,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,129,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.72. Ozon has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

