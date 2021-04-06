Analysts Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price at $50.80

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $240,199.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after buying an additional 2,143,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after buying an additional 90,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. 5,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

