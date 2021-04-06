Analysts Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT at $56.28

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.60. 342,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,923,900. The stock has a market cap of $250.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

