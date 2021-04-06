Analysts Set CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target at $21.17

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

