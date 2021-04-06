Analysts Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Target Price at $3.50

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 664,831 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 610,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

