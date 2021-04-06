Analysts Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $639.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will post sales of $639.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $682.20 million and the lowest is $596.00 million. Transocean reported sales of $759.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,947,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,275,578. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 201.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

