Analysts Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.