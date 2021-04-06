Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report $9.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.53 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $9.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $50.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.09 million to $53.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $60.71 million, with estimates ranging from $58.41 million to $63.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRIX. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 3.60% of IRIDEX worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

