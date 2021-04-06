Analysts Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Evolent Health reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $7,145,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

EVH traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.77. 923,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

