Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $548.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will post sales of $548.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $582.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $464.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,478,000 after buying an additional 4,813,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $121,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

