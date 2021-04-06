Analysts Anticipate RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will post sales of $24.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.73 million and the lowest is $24.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries reported sales of $15.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full-year sales of $122.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $124.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $168.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RADA. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $637.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

