Analysts Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post $88.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.50 million and the lowest is $86.00 million. International Money Express posted sales of $77.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $416.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.00 million to $417.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $450.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $579.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,376. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $3,492,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

