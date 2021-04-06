Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Gladstone Land posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

LAND stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $495.55 million, a P/E ratio of -154.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

