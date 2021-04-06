Analysts Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.35). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.40. 407,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,501. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 235.71%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $8,596,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $20,391,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

