Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Ciena posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $112,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $2,209,101. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

