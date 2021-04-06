Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.69. Camping World reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,066.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Insiders have sold 1,704,080 shares of company stock worth $66,284,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

