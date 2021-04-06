Analysts Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $12.48 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

