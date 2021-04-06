Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,950,000.

ACHC stock opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

