Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,294 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get Realogy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.