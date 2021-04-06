Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 416.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,990 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,145,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

