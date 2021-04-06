Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 338.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $252.02 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.85 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

