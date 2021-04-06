American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Sells $1,924,930.00 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roy Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of American Well by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $38,327,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $2,533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 302,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

