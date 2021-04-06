American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $215,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK opened at $152.03 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.