American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Carpenter Technology worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRS opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on CRS. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

