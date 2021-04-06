American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $848.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.40 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $835.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $869.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.86 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

