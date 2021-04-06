American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,397 shares of company stock worth $261,156 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

