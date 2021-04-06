American International Group Inc. Has $920,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Under Armour by 6,873.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,045,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after buying an additional 1,030,951 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $2,387,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Under Armour by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

