American International Group Inc. Has $888,000 Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $6,942,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 29,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,770.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.