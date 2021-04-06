American International Group Inc. Has $864,000 Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,868,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $353,000.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,046 shares of company stock worth $433,018. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

