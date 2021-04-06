American International Group Inc. Acquires 4,099 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ABR stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.