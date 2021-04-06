American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEL. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

