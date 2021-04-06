Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMCR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Amcor by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

