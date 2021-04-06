Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is HM Payson & Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $114,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $8.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,235.06. 38,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,114.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3,171.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,930.02 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

